Croatia’s troubled shipbuilder gets bids

Croatian Economy Minister Darko Horvat confirmed that several investors have submitted bids to become a strategic partner of Croatia’s largest shipbuilder Uljanik, the public television HRT reported.

Some of the bids are very serious, Horvat told reporters but refused to name any until the company’s management further evaluate all of them.

The CEO of Uljanik shipyard, Emil Bulic, presented on Monday the submitted offers to the economy minister. Bulic told reporters that the management would disclose the offers in the next few days after the evaluation.

“The criterion for choosing the best bid is sustainable shipbuilding in both shipyards and liquidity insurance for the functioning of the system,” Bulic explained.

Uljanik Group is the largest shipbuilder in Croatia that owns two shipyards in the northern Adriatic cities of Pula and Rijeka. The company is on the brink of bankruptcy and in a desperate need of a strategic partner who would help it to stay afloat.

From December 27 until January 24, the management decided to open its “data room” and run a due diligence process for all potential investors. The CEO of Uljanik confirmed on Friday that six companies were involved in the process.

For years shipbuilding has been an important industrial sector in Croatia, but since the early 1990s, Croatia’s shipbuilding industry has been struggling to survive.

The state still has a minor stake in Uljanik, but the shipyard’s management has the final say on its future.

According to some estimates, Croatia has spent over 30 billion kuna (4.7 billion U.S. dollars) to subsidize its shipyards since 1992.

Source: Xinhua