Crowley Adds 300 New Refrigerated Containers to its Fleet Just in Time for Peak Reefer Cargo Season

Crowley Logistics has added 300 new refrigerated (reefer) cargo containers to its industry-leading equipment fleet just in time for the peak perishables shipping season.

The additional units, which are all 40-foot-long, high cubes built to Crowley’s exacting standards, further demonstrates the company’s focus on offering customers the most reliable and efficient equipment in the market. These units have wireless asset monitoring technology, which will provide continuous monitoring as the reefers transit from origin to destination, both at sea and over land, to ensure the cold chain is maintained the entire time goods are moving.

“The acquisition of these containers is part of our continued commitment to maintain the best conditioned equipment for our customers and in the right quantities to meet their needs during peak season and throughout the rest of the year,” said Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics. “We have a staff of experts that continuously evaluates our fleet and its ability to meet customer needs. If we see there is opportunity for enhancements, we make investments to ensure we have the right equipment available at the right time.”

Crowley’s industry-leading equipment, combined with grower and farm services such as load planning and equipment sanitation, make Crowley a trusted partner for refrigerated shippers. Crowley provides in-transit services including location and temperature monitoring. The company ensures quality and dependable arrival through services like customs clearance, fumigation options, refrigerated storage and last-mile deliveries.

The reefer containers will be received in Santo Tomas, Guatemala, to accommodate Central America’s heavy northbound reefer season, which runs through May 2020. The new containers are equipped with Carrier’s high efficiency PrimeLINE® refrigeration units, incorporating several changes to further boost efficiency and reliability.

Since 2014, Crowley has invested over $150 million in new cargo equipment for its fleet. Today, the company operates more than 51,500 pieces of owned and leased intermodal equipment. The equipment’s diverse sizes and strategic locations throughout the U.S, Central America and the Caribbean provide customers a variety of solutions to meet demands.

Source: Crowley