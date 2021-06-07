Crowley Becomes First U.S. Ship Operator to Join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Crowley Maritime Corporation has become the first U.S.-owned and 13th overall ship owner-operator that will publicly disclose its ship recycling policies, practices and process through the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) website.

Headquartered in Florida and operating more than 160 commercial and public-sector vessels globally, including container ships, tank vessels, tugboats and barges, Crowley becomes the first U.S.-owned and operated shipping company to make its approach to ship recycling public through the SRTI. Crowley services include end-to-end marine management, including design and engineering.

Crowley sustainability and ship recycling “Crowley’s ambition is to be the most sustainable and innovative maritime and logistics solutions provider in the Americas by 2025. Making that vision a reality requires us as ship operators to embrace the sustainability of the total life cycle of a vessel,” said Crowley’s Nico De Golia, director of global sustainability and corporate citizenship. “We are proud to join SRTI in promoting transparency in ship recycling policies, practice and processes to promote more responsible life-cycle management of vessels.”

“Ship recycling is a material issue for all shipowners – whether they own a vessel at the beginning or end of life, and regardless of geography, size, or type of vessel. Ensuring responsible, transparent recycling is a shared responsibility for the industry, and we are glad to welcome Crowley Maritime Corporation, which brings a unique perspective as a shipowner with a largely U.S.-Jones Act compliant fleet,” said Andrew Stephens, executive director of the SRTI. “We look forward to working with Crowley and other signatories to enable ship recycling transparency everywhere.”

Crowley joins industry peers in disclosing data against five topics: ship recycling policies and standards; selling owned vessels for further trading; ship recycling contracts; ship recycling documentation; and policy and standard implementation. For more information about the data disclosed by shipowners, read the SRTI’s recent progress report.

Source: Crowley Maritime Corporation