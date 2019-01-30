Crowley Continues Strong Start to 2019 with Arrival of 1,500 New Containers

To better serve its diverse customer base, Crowley Logistics has invested almost $30 million in new cargo carrying equipment over the last year. The latest arrivals under this acquisition include 1,500, 45-foot (102-inch wide) dry container units, which are being delivered to multiple port locations where they will be assimilated into Crowley’s equipment fleet.

These containers follow the company’s December 2018 receipt of 400 new 40-foot, high-cube refrigerated (reefer) cargo containers for use by perishables customers between the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean. The company expects to receive 150 new, 40-foot flat-racks in the coming months to serve these markets as well.

“As we enhance and grow our services to meet the needs of customers, our investment in new equipment is crucial to ensuring we have the industry’s best equipment in the right locations, when it is needed by our customers – especially when it comes to the diverse products we handle,” said Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics. “In fact, since 2013, we’ve reduced the average age of our equipment fleet from over 15 years to an average of nine. This modernization allows us to continue to serve the needs of our customers with fast, reliable solutions, and will continue to be a focus for our logistics team.”

Since 2003, Crowley has invested nearly half-a-billion dollars in new cargo equipment for its fleet. Today, the company operates more than 53,000 pieces of owned and leased intermodal equipment, including more than 19,500 chassis, 23,000 dry containers and 5,200 refrigerated containers – all of which come in a variety of sizes and are strategically located throughout the U.S, Central America and the Caribbean.

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 127-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company that provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets.

