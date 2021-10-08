Crowley Expands in Rhode Island with New Offshore Wind Services Office

Crowley Maritime Corporation and Gov. Dan McKee today announced the opening of the company’s new Rhode Island office to advanceRI Office Opening Ribbon Cutting.jpg the development and operation of offshore wind energy installations.

The new office for the company’s New Energy division, located at CIC Providence in the Innovation and Design District, will spearhead Crowley’s delivery of services, assets and expertise. The company will provide landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind lifecycle to customers throughout the United States. This includes workforce development, port terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, and engineering.

“Crowley is committed to enabling the U.S. development of clean, sustainable energy through offshore wind solutions,” said Ray Fitzgerald, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our extensive expertise in supply chain services and deep experience with maritime assets will help Rhode Island and the United States meet the growing demand for new energy. We are honored to partner with Gov. Dan McKee to launch our new services.”

The Rhode Island office, 225 E. Dyer St., demonstrates Crowley’s commitment to providing innovative logistics solutions, new emerging energy sources, and the development of public-private partnerships to expand its services in the offshore wind industry.

“I am proud to welcome Crowley to Rhode Island as the latest key contributor to our state’s thriving innovation economy,” said Gov. McKee. “Crowley’s diverse expertise in the offshore wind sector and marine industry at large will be an invaluable asset as Rhode Island continues to lead the nation toward a clean, renewable energy future. We wish the Crowley team nothing but success.”

Recently, Crowley, through its New Energy subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, announced the impending purchase of 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station in Massachusetts, as the company becomes the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site serving the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind project by Vineyard Wind Partners.

Crowley also has partnered with Danish shipping company ESVAGT to increase vessel availability becoming the single-source terminal and supply chain management solution for the energy sector’s supply chain. As the largest employer of U.S. mariners, Crowley and RelyOn Nutec are partnering on programs to increase the availability of offshore wind safety training across the U.S.

“We are very pleased that Crowley’s New Energy division is joining a dozen other offshore wind–related companies in our I-195 innovation and design district,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “We welcome the Crowley team, with their expertise and experience in the maritime field, to the Ocean State, and we look forward to working with the company as we further strengthen Rhode Island’s position at the center of America’s Blue Economy.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Crowley Maritime Corporation to the CIC family. Across the globe, CIC prides itself on providing a growth platform for clients that believe in building a better tomorrow,” said Rebecca Webber, CIC Providence general manager. “Here in Providence, our innovation ecosystem and Rhode Island’s geography combine powerfully to attract world-class offshore wind companies, and Crowley is clearly in that category. We look forward to supporting their success as they continue to advance renewable energy and combat climate change.”

