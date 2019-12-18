Crowley Honored for Environmentally Safe Vessel Operations
The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) has honored Crowley Maritime Corporation’s commitment to environmentally safe operations by presenting 117 Crowley-owned or operated vessels with Environmental Achievement Awards.
The awards recognize vessels and crews for achieving records free of incidents for environmental excellence. To be eligible for the award, a vessel must have at least a two-year period without reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard or port states citations for environmental violations, and no state or local pollution violations.
Crowley’s honored vessels include articulated tug-barges, tankers, container ships, ship assist and offshore tugs, and more. With 1,288 years of combined incident-free operations, the honorees include 50 vessels that have surpassed a decade or more without an environmental incident.
“Crowley congratulates the crews and shoreside personnel whose hard work and dedication made these strong records of environmentally safe operations a reality. Our commitment to respecting and protecting our oceans and inland waterways is a crucial part of our safe and reliable operations,” said Capt. Boren Chambers, director, marine operations, Crowley Shipping.
Pictured: Back row (left to right): Captain Stephen Foster (Sunshine State); Captain Christopher Menezes (Garden State); Kelly Baughman, manager, environment, Crowley Shipping; Captain Kevin Griffith (Empire State), Chambers. Front row (left to right): Christina Menezes, Natalie Griffith.
Crowley’s honored vessels are listed by business group and continuous years without an incident:
|Crowley Fuels LLC
|MV Aku
|19
|MV Avik
|6
|Crowley Global Ship Management
|American Endurance
|2
|American Freedom
|2
|MT Empire State
|9
|MT Evergreen State
|8
|MT Golden State
|9
|MV National Glory
|11
|Ocean Crescent
|4
|Ocean Freedom
|7
|Ocean Grand
|4
|MT Pelican State
|9
|MT Sunshine State
|9
|MT Bay State
|2
|MT Lone Star State
|3
|MT Magnolia State
|3
|Crowley Petroleum Services
|ATB Achievement/650-8
|9
|ATB Coastal Reliance/550-4
|6
|ATB Commitment/650-6
|5
|ATB Courage/650-5
|11
|ATB Gulf Reliance/650-2
|12
|ATB Innovation/650-9
|6
|ATB Integrity/650-4
|11
|ATB Legacy/750-1
|8
|ATB Legend/750-2
|7
|ATB Liberty/750-3
|6
|ATB Ocean Reliance/550-3
|11
|ATB Pacific Reliance/650-1
|13
|ATB Pride/650-7
|6
|ATB Resolve/650-3
|11
|ATB Sea Reliance/550-1
|17
|ATB Sound Reliance/550-2
|17
|ATB Vision/650-10
|5
|MT Florida
|6
|MT Louisiana
|3
|MT Ohio
|3
|MT Pennsylvania
|7
|MT Texas
|4
|MT West Virginia
|3
|
Crowley Government Services
|Cape Washington
|4
|Cape Wrath
|2
|SS Curtiss
|20
|SS Wright
|14
|USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez
|2
|USNS 2ND LT John P. Bobo
|2
|USNS Able
|2
|USNS Effective
|4
|USNS Howard O. Lorenzen
|3
|USNS Impeccable
|4
|USNS Invincible
|4
|USNS LCPL Roy M. Wheat
|2
|USNS Loyal
|4
|USNS MAJ Stephen W. Pless
|2
|USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams
|2
|USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon
|2
|USNS SGT William R. Button
|3
|USNS Victorious
|4
|Crowley Marine Services
|MV Gus E
|20
|MV Admiral
|7
|MV Belaya Kuropatka
|4
|MV Chief
|20
|MV Goliah
|12
|MV Guard
|14
|MV Guardian
|19
|MV Guide
|20
|MV Hunter
|6
|MV Kavik River
|49
|MV Kuparuk River
|49
|MV Leader
|8
|MV Master
|21
|MV Nachik
|10
|MV Navigator
|5
|MV Ocean Sky
|6
|MV Ocean Sun
|6
|MV Ocean Wave
|7
|MV Ocean Wind
|6
|MV Protector
|8
|MV Pt. Thompson
|22
|MV Response
|5
|MV Sag River
|44
|MV Scout
|20
|MV Sea Prince
|15
|MV Sesok
|10
|MV Tioga
|21
|MV Toolik River
|19
|MV Valor
|12
|MV Veteran
|19
|MV Vigilant
|19
|MV Roger G
|20
|Tug Sea Voyager
|5
|Tug Stalwart
|6
|Tug Tan’erliq
|20
|Tug Alert
|19
|Tug Attentive
|6
|Tug Aware
|9
|Tug Bulwark
|19
|Tug Endurance
|4
|Tug Guardsman
|11
|Tug Nanuq
|20
|Valdez Star
|28
|Crowley Puerto Rico Services
|MV Defender
|19
|MV Ensign
|19
|MV Explorer
|19
|MV Monitor
|19
|MV Patriarch
|19
|MV Sentinel
|6
|MV Sentry
|19
|Tug Adventurer
|6
|Tug Ranger
|19
|Tug Warrior
|3
|Marine Transport Management
|MV Charleston Express
|21
|Horizon Enterprise
|4
|Horizon Reliance
|4
|MV Philadelphia Express
|21
|MV St, Louis Express
|21
|MV Washington Express
|7
|MV Yorktown Express
|18