Crowley Honored for Environmentally Safe Vessel Operations

in International Shipping News 18/12/2019

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) has honored Crowley Maritime Corporation’s commitment to environmentally safe operations by presenting 117 Crowley-owned or operated vessels with Environmental Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize vessels and crews for achieving records free of incidents for environmental excellence. To be eligible for the award, a vessel must have at least a two-year period without reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard or port states citations for environmental violations, and no state or local pollution violations.

Crowley’s honored vessels include articulated tug-barges, tankers, container ships, ship assist and offshore tugs, and more. With 1,288 years of combined incident-free operations, the honorees include 50 vessels that have surpassed a decade or more without an environmental incident.

Barry Champagne Photography • Chamber of Shipping of America, Environmental Achievement Awards

“Crowley congratulates the crews and shoreside personnel whose hard work and dedication made these strong records of environmentally safe operations a reality. Our commitment to respecting and protecting our oceans and inland waterways is a crucial part of our safe and reliable operations,” said Capt. Boren Chambers, director, marine operations, Crowley Shipping.

Pictured: Back row (left to right): Captain Stephen Foster (Sunshine State); Captain Christopher Menezes (Garden State); Kelly Baughman, manager, environment, Crowley Shipping; Captain Kevin Griffith (Empire State), Chambers. Front row (left to right): Christina Menezes, Natalie Griffith.

Crowley’s honored vessels are listed by business group and continuous years without an incident:

Crowley Fuels LLC
MV Aku 19
MV Avik 6
Crowley Global Ship Management
American Endurance 2
American Freedom 2
MT Empire State 9
MT Evergreen State 8
MT Golden State 9
MV National Glory 11
Ocean Crescent 4
Ocean Freedom 7
Ocean Grand 4
MT Pelican State 9
MT Sunshine State 9
MT Bay State 2
MT Lone Star State 3
MT Magnolia State 3
Crowley Petroleum Services
ATB Achievement/650-8 9
ATB Coastal Reliance/550-4 6
ATB Commitment/650-6 5
ATB Courage/650-5 11
ATB Gulf Reliance/650-2 12
ATB Innovation/650-9 6
ATB Integrity/650-4 11
ATB Legacy/750-1 8
ATB Legend/750-2 7
ATB Liberty/750-3 6
ATB Ocean Reliance/550-3 11
ATB Pacific Reliance/650-1 13
ATB Pride/650-7 6
ATB Resolve/650-3 11
ATB Sea Reliance/550-1 17
ATB Sound Reliance/550-2 17
ATB Vision/650-10 5
MT Florida 6
MT Louisiana 3
MT Ohio 3
MT Pennsylvania 7
MT Texas 4
MT West Virginia 3
 

Crowley Government Services
Cape Washington 4
Cape Wrath 2
SS Curtiss 20
SS Wright 14
USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez 2
USNS 2ND LT John P. Bobo 2
USNS Able 2
USNS Effective 4
USNS Howard O. Lorenzen 3
USNS Impeccable 4
USNS Invincible 4
USNS LCPL Roy M. Wheat 2
USNS Loyal 4
USNS MAJ Stephen W. Pless 2
USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams 2
USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon 2
USNS SGT William R. Button 3
USNS Victorious 4
Crowley Marine Services
MV Gus E 20
MV Admiral 7
MV Belaya Kuropatka 4
MV Chief 20
MV Goliah 12
MV Guard 14
MV Guardian 19
MV Guide 20
MV Hunter 6
MV Kavik River 49
MV Kuparuk River 49
MV Leader 8
MV Master 21
MV Nachik 10
MV Navigator 5
MV Ocean Sky 6
MV Ocean Sun 6
MV Ocean Wave 7
MV Ocean Wind 6
MV Protector 8
MV Pt. Thompson 22
MV Response 5
MV Sag River 44
MV Scout 20
MV Sea Prince 15
MV Sesok 10
MV Tioga 21
MV Toolik River 19
MV Valor 12
MV Veteran 19
MV Vigilant 19
MV Roger G 20
Tug Sea Voyager 5
Tug Stalwart 6
Tug Tan’erliq 20
Tug Alert 19
Tug Attentive 6
Tug Aware 9
Tug Bulwark 19
Tug Endurance 4
Tug Guardsman 11
Tug Nanuq 20
Valdez Star 28
Crowley Puerto Rico Services
MV Defender 19
MV Ensign 19
MV Explorer 19
MV Monitor 19
MV Patriarch 19
MV Sentinel 6
MV Sentry 19
Tug Adventurer 6
Tug Ranger 19
Tug Warrior 3
Marine Transport Management
MV Charleston Express 21
Horizon Enterprise 4
Horizon Reliance 4
MV Philadelphia Express 21
MV St, Louis Express 21
MV Washington Express 7
MV Yorktown Express 18

