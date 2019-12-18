Crowley Honored for Environmentally Safe Vessel Operations

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) has honored Crowley Maritime Corporation’s commitment to environmentally safe operations by presenting 117 Crowley-owned or operated vessels with Environmental Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize vessels and crews for achieving records free of incidents for environmental excellence. To be eligible for the award, a vessel must have at least a two-year period without reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard or port states citations for environmental violations, and no state or local pollution violations.

Crowley’s honored vessels include articulated tug-barges, tankers, container ships, ship assist and offshore tugs, and more. With 1,288 years of combined incident-free operations, the honorees include 50 vessels that have surpassed a decade or more without an environmental incident.

“Crowley congratulates the crews and shoreside personnel whose hard work and dedication made these strong records of environmentally safe operations a reality. Our commitment to respecting and protecting our oceans and inland waterways is a crucial part of our safe and reliable operations,” said Capt. Boren Chambers, director, marine operations, Crowley Shipping.

Crowley’s honored vessels are listed by business group and continuous years without an incident:

Crowley Fuels LLC MV Aku 19 MV Avik 6 Crowley Global Ship Management American Endurance 2 American Freedom 2 MT Empire State 9 MT Evergreen State 8 MT Golden State 9 MV National Glory 11 Ocean Crescent 4 Ocean Freedom 7 Ocean Grand 4 MT Pelican State 9 MT Sunshine State 9 MT Bay State 2 MT Lone Star State 3 MT Magnolia State 3 Crowley Petroleum Services ATB Achievement/650-8 9 ATB Coastal Reliance/550-4 6 ATB Commitment/650-6 5 ATB Courage/650-5 11 ATB Gulf Reliance/650-2 12 ATB Innovation/650-9 6 ATB Integrity/650-4 11 ATB Legacy/750-1 8 ATB Legend/750-2 7 ATB Liberty/750-3 6 ATB Ocean Reliance/550-3 11 ATB Pacific Reliance/650-1 13 ATB Pride/650-7 6 ATB Resolve/650-3 11 ATB Sea Reliance/550-1 17 ATB Sound Reliance/550-2 17 ATB Vision/650-10 5 MT Florida 6 MT Louisiana 3 MT Ohio 3 MT Pennsylvania 7 MT Texas 4 MT West Virginia 3 Crowley Government Services Cape Washington 4 Cape Wrath 2 SS Curtiss 20 SS Wright 14 USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez 2 USNS 2ND LT John P. Bobo 2 USNS Able 2 USNS Effective 4 USNS Howard O. Lorenzen 3 USNS Impeccable 4 USNS Invincible 4 USNS LCPL Roy M. Wheat 2 USNS Loyal 4 USNS MAJ Stephen W. Pless 2 USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams 2 USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon 2 USNS SGT William R. Button 3 USNS Victorious 4 Crowley Marine Services MV Gus E 20 MV Admiral 7 MV Belaya Kuropatka 4 MV Chief 20 MV Goliah 12 MV Guard 14 MV Guardian 19 MV Guide 20 MV Hunter 6 MV Kavik River 49 MV Kuparuk River 49 MV Leader 8 MV Master 21 MV Nachik 10 MV Navigator 5 MV Ocean Sky 6 MV Ocean Sun 6 MV Ocean Wave 7 MV Ocean Wind 6 MV Protector 8 MV Pt. Thompson 22 MV Response 5 MV Sag River 44 MV Scout 20 MV Sea Prince 15 MV Sesok 10 MV Tioga 21 MV Toolik River 19 MV Valor 12 MV Veteran 19 MV Vigilant 19 MV Roger G 20 Tug Sea Voyager 5 Tug Stalwart 6 Tug Tan’erliq 20 Tug Alert 19 Tug Attentive 6 Tug Aware 9 Tug Bulwark 19 Tug Endurance 4 Tug Guardsman 11 Tug Nanuq 20 Valdez Star 28 Crowley Puerto Rico Services MV Defender 19 MV Ensign 19 MV Explorer 19 MV Monitor 19 MV Patriarch 19 MV Sentinel 6 MV Sentry 19 Tug Adventurer 6 Tug Ranger 19 Tug Warrior 3 Marine Transport Management MV Charleston Express 21 Horizon Enterprise 4 Horizon Reliance 4 MV Philadelphia Express 21 MV St, Louis Express 21 MV Washington Express 7 MV Yorktown Express 18