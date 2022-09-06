Crowley Rollout Of Barefleet Vessel Monitoring Advances Operational Efficiency

Global marine, energy and logistics company Crowley has signed an agreement with remote vessel monitoring specialist Reygar to use its flagship BareFLEET vessel monitoring system. The technology will help create sustainable fuel and operational efficiency in harbor ship assist tugboat markets.

Installation of BareFLEET this summer on the Athena, Apollo, and Valor follows the original, successful pilot installation on the Los Angeles-based tug Hercules in 2021.

Crowley’s sustainability commitment to reach net-zero emissions is driving the company’s innovation of ship assist tugboats to maximize environmental and performance efficiency. Crowley is working with Reygar and the company’s fleet management system provider Helm Operations, to generate essential data to empower crews and managers to adopt more efficient, fuel saving operational practices.

BareFLEET’s integration with Helm’s CONNECT platform allows Crowley to report fuel consumption and emissions data on a per-job basis. This helps Crowley identify opportunities for fuel savings and receive greater visibility on fuel costs. The system also monitors vessel health and performance, enabling Crowley and crews to understand the potential for reducing maintenance costs through more efficient operations, improved maintenance planning, and a better understanding of machinery performance trends.

During the trial of BareFLEET on Hercules, Crowley’s data science team worked with vessel crews to identify opportunities for reducing fuel consumption and emissions, based on traditional energy bunkering sources.

“BareFLEET empowers our crews and vessels with visibility on operations to reach our commitment to net-zero emissions. The insights provide our marine and shoreside teams more understanding about how we operate and how we can reduce our carbon footprint as part of Crowley’s overall decarbonization strategy,” said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley. “BareFLEET’s capabilities enhance our decision-making on operations and maintenance – benefitting our customers and the communities where we serve.”

Chris Huxley-Reynard, Managing Director of Reygar, said: “Crowley’s vision to utilize BareFLEET sets a great example to the rest of the maritime industry in engaging with the benefits of technology to drive positive change.

“Reygar’s mission is to provide the full span of the maritime sector with innovative, adaptable means to address their operational and environmental challenges. BareFLEET’s ability to integrate with Helm CONNECT and monitor performance across Crowley’s wider fleet is a key cornerstone of the collaborative spirit we support in the drive for industry-wide efficiency.”

Source: Reygar