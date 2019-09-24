Crowley Solutions Expands in Germany to Deliver Transportation, Technology Services

Crowley Solutions has expanded its global footprint by opening a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, to provide supply chain, transportation management, technology and related services for government customers throughout Europe.

Industry-leading services include inland, ocean and air transportation, warehousing, final-mile distribution as well as host of other supply chain and logistics services. In addition, Crowley will offer its innovative transportation management system (TMS) and related information technology services.

With more than a century of supply chain services, Crowley’s highly experienced team is uniquely qualified to provide supply chain solutions using award-winning transportation management and technology services.

The Frankfurt office is led by Jason Trubenbach, director of business development for European operations. He reports to Chris Goss, Crowley’s vice president of business development based in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Crowley provides an unmatched combination of end-to-end transportation and technology services for the warfighter, and Jason’s strong experience in government and defense logistics offers customers added value and expertise to deliver efficiency and on-time results,” said Goss. “We look forward to supporting the diverse government service needs in Europe with our end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

Trubenbach has more than 20 years of active duty and civilian experience in the U.S. military. His overall experience in moving military forces – both equipment and personnel – across Europe includes diverse missions in type, size and scope.

He most recently was deputy chief, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, for U.S. Army Europe’s (USAREUR) Mobility Operations Division. In that role, he provided strategic direction and change management to an organization responsible for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) transportation and distribution in 51 countries and territories in Europe.

