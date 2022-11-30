Crowley Vessels, Crews Honored for Environmental Achievement

Sixty-one Crowley vessels and their crews were recently honored by the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) for a cumulative 602 years of safe environmental achievement and operations.

The annual Environmental Achievement Awards are given to vessels that have no reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard citations or other pollution incidents. Aligned with its current sustainability strategy, Crowley is committed to leading the industry in reducing environmental impact to protect key marine and terrestrial habitats.

“The safety and stewardship of the environment are essential to everything we do in our vessel operations on the water and in port,” said Boren Chambers, vice president of marine operations, Crowley Shipping. “Congratulations to the men and women whose commitment has been recognized again as this honor propels us to continue to lead and operate our business sustainably and safely.”

Crowley’s awarded vessels operate across the globe and range from tugs, barges, containerships, tank vessels and company-managed government and military vessels.

Source: Crowley