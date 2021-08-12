Crowley Wins Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

Crowley Maritime Corporation has won its sixth consecutive Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award, recognizing its programs for employee well-being, worksite health and wellness.

“Crowley knows that the health and well-being of our employees plays a critical part in being a high-performing company across our global locations,” said Tiffanny King, vice president, people. “Crowley offers comprehensive support, so our employees and families have a full range of programs to support their lives inside and outside of the workplace.”

Crowley is among 35 winning companies awarded based on a statistical assessment created and administered by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness systems firm.

The awards reflect Crowley’s commitment to provide employees annual health and financial evaluations and risk assessments, as well as an array of wellness and health tools and opportunities, including:

health coaching

weight management

mental health resources

fitness programs and events

emotional well-being education

gym reimbursement programs

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crowley has supported employees through healthcare and safety guidance, including emotional and mental health resources while working onsite or remotely.

Source: Crowley