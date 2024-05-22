Crucial need for multicultural integration in global maritime sector, says e-Learning provider OneLearn Global

The global maritime industry has long grappled with the complexities of managing multicultural crews and the integration of diverse nationalities is imperative, says leading e-Learning provider OneLearn Global (OLG).

Catering to the complex needs of a multi-cultural crew can pose its challenges and OLG ensures all crews feel represented and catered for by providing training material that is sensitive to the needs of the different cultures onboard a vessel. The training material takes into consideration different religions, sensitive language and a diverse range of imagery.

The training provider believes cultivating a diverse crew is crucial in today’s world of seafaring and through its courses and learning content, it prioritises the need for a multi-cultural crew and acceptance and understanding for all nationalities.

Marino Kokkinis, Managing Director OLG said: “Designing content for a diverse global audience requires careful consideration of cultural sensitivities and taboos. These taboos can vary widely across different regions and communities and violating them can lead to misunderstandings or even backlash from audiences.

“When designing content for global audience, it is essential to conscientiously integrate culturally sensitive language, diverse imagery depicting varied crews and nationalities, and provide subtitles, ensuring inclusivity and relevance for all participants. At OLG, we make sure that the learning materials are culturally sensitive regarding language, imagery, and symbols to ensure cultural suitability and respect.”

Providing training resources for many different cultures and audiences also poses challenges to OLG as cultural attitudes towards education and training vary widely across different seafarers and regions, Mr Kokkinis explained.

He added: “Some cultures emphasise traditional learning methods based on history and cultural values. On the other hand, other cultures may exhibit a greater readiness to embrace digital learning technologies, viewing them as innovative tools for enhancing knowledge and skills. The extent to which e-Learning is embraced within a particular culture often depends on factors such as technological infrastructure and educational policies. We try to ensure all cultures feel represented and catered for.”

OLG also ensures all crews can access content from the LMS at any time, regardless of whether they have reliable internet connection, again ensuring that no nationalities are excluded from accessing their training materials.

Source: OneLearn