Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Nov. 1984

Crude inventories in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 7.5 million barrels in the week to Sep. 2 to 442.5 million barrels, their lowest level since November 1984, according to data from the Department of Energy.

About 5.9 million barrels released from the SPR were sweet crude, while 1.7 million barrels released were sour crude.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by Marguerita Choy)