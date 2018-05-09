Crude oil futures toy with fresh 3-year high after US exits Iran deal; July ICE Brent at $76.96/b, June NYMEX $71.02/b

Crude oil futures were trading higher, close to fresh 3-1/2 year highs in a volatile pattern in late morning European trading Wednesday, in the wake of US President Donald Trump saying the US was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and would reimpose sanctions on the oil producer.

At 1000 GMT, ICE July Brent crude futures were trading at $76.96/b, up $2.11/b from Tuesday’s settle, while NYMEX June WTI crude futures were $1.96/b higher at $71.02/b.

Energy-related sanctions take immediate effect for new business, National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters during a White House briefing.

But the Department of the Treasury will give businesses with existing contracts until November 4 to wind down those trades.

As it did from 2012-15 before the nuclear deal, the US will consider allowing countries to continue importing Iranian crude as long as they demonstrate they are significantly reducing those volumes every 180 days, the Treasury said.

While Trump’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran did not come as a surprise, a big question mark remained over the real impact in term of reduction of crude supply to international markets.

“In the period up until the start of 2016, up to 1 million barrels of Iranian oil per day were stripped from the market by the sanctions at the time,” Commerzbank commodities analysts said in a note.

“Nearly half of this total was due to a complete EU import ban. This is unlikely to happen this time around as the US has revoked the deal unilaterally and against the will of most other countries.”

For example, Iranian crude importers such as China were not expected to stop importing oil from Iran.

European countries such as France, Germany and the UK were considering the way forward, as any European company which has operations in the US will be banned from dealing with Iran or face financial sanctions.

State-owned National Iranian Oil Company cut the official selling prices of all its crude grades loading in June from Kharg Island and bound for Europe, reducing the OSPs for Mediterranean-bound crude by 75-120 cents/b and for Northwest Europe-bound crude by $1.15-$1.30/b, a company source said Wednesday.

However, NIOC raised the OSPs for all its crude loading in June from Kharg Island and bound for Asia, the source said. The June OSP for Iranian Light crude was raised by 70 cents/b to a premium of $2/b to the average of Platts Oman/Dubai crude assessments in June, while Iranian Heavy and Forozan OSPs were raised by 85 cents/b each to discounts of 65 cents/b and 36 cents/b, respectively, for June.

NIOC also raised the June OSP for Asia-bound Soroosh by 55 cents/b to a discount of $5.30/b against Oman/Dubai in June.

Finally, crude prices were also supported by lingering concerns over a reduction in Venezuelan oil exports, especially after a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce in favor of ConocoPhillips, which confiscated several facilities of state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA in the Caribbean.

“These include oil storage facilities, oil terminals and a refinery,” Commerzbank analysts said. “Venezuela conducts roughly a quarter of its oil exports via the Caribbean, which is now no longer possible.”

Source: Platts