Crude Oil: Spot trade muted, Angolan programme emerges

21/02/2022

Spot activity was muted on Friday but Angola’s April loading programme emerged with 35 cargoes, unchanged from the previous month.

Traders will be awaiting April contract allocations early next week before a fresh cycle of spot trade begins.

Offers for Nigerian Qua Iboe were last heard at around dated Brent plus $2.50 and for Escravos and Forcados crude at and above dated Brent plus $2.

Around four cargoes of March loading Angolan crude were still available. A cargo of Nemba was last offered at $1.80 a barrel.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Evans)

