Crude stocks rise unexpectedly, distillate inventories down-EIA

U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 20, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 249,000-barrel decline.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.3 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 194,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates 1.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 519,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 296,000-barrel increase.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels, versus expectations for a decline of 733,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 480,000 barrels per day.

Source: EIA (Reporting By David Gaffen)