Crude stocks surprisingly jump -API

U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

Crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 13 to 452 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 302,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 357,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 5.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 312,000-barrel gain, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 203,000 barrels per day to 6.7 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)