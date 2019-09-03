CRYO Shipping Sets Course as LNG Supplier

CRYO Shipping takes new steps in the value chain to accelerate the development for LNG to become the future marine fuel. The company supply the Shipping Industry with clean fuel at market’s most competitive and flexible terms driving the bunker market in the right direction.

“We have already done our first LNG bunker operation in Malmø, Sweden, where we have supplied LNG to the cement vessel MV Greenland. We receive a lot of interest and inquiries for LNG bunkering from shipowners and charterers, and hope our presence in the bunker market will have positive impact in appetite for investment of LNG fuelled ships”, says Nicholai H. Olsen of CRYO Shipping.

The LNG bunker market has until now been very small and regional with lack of commercial flexibility, transparency and competition. CRYO Shipping strongly believe this must change if LNG shall become the future marine fuel. The LNG bunker market has to become more dynamic, and new players challenging traditional and established suppliers will force a positive change to make LNG becoming the future marine fuel.

The CRYO Shipping business partners, Are Magnussen and Nicholai H. Olsen, are bringing a new approach and spirit into the LNG bunker market inspired by their background from Shipping and Oil & Gas. CRYO Shipping’s strategy is to align their supplies with the business model of each individual client, and make LNG available in any port where it’s most cost effective. The company is also offering spot bunkering without any long-term commitments, and this has been perceived extremely positive in the market.

CRYO Shipping is very focused on sustainable value chain, and priority is to maintain lowest possible CO2 footprint same time as being the most competitive supplier of LNG bunkers. «To be Green & Lean is key to deliver a good product, and our core value in order to build a successful business that our customers will appreciate», Are and Nicholai explain enthusiastically.

Source: CRYO Shipping