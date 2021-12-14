CSBL streamlines Charter Party documentation in co-operation with Veracity by DNV. E-signed with reduced carbon footprint

Veracity by DNV has developed a dedicated electronic Charter Party signature solution for Competitive ShipBrokers Ltd (CSBL). The OceanSign software will enable Arrow, Bancosta, Fearnleys, IFCHOR, and Thurlestone, the CSBL members who have already signed up, and their clients to complete the Charter Party signature processes instantly and securely. Unlike other established e-signature programs in the market, OceanSign allows the users to track and control the whole process in one place.

Every year, the CSBL members collectively handle more than 30,000 Charter Parties. Not only is the traditional shipbroker practice of printing and couriering originals around the world extremely time-consuming and expensive, but it is also harmful to the environment. CSBL’s members wanted a modern and secure solution enabling documentation to be safely transferred, signed, and stored in a cloud-based application.

“OceanSign allows users to track and control the whole Charter Party signature process in one application, something that has been missing in other e-signature products. Aware of the future-proof data sharing and storage capabilities of Veracity, CSBL embarked on a cooperative project with them to develop an e-signing solution flexible enough to suit all the requirements of the shipping industry,” says Pierre Aury, CEO of CSBL.

For CSBL, the Veracity platform from DNV ticked all the boxes in terms of being a powerful, versatile, safe, and secure cloud-based platform, hence the perfect place to develop an industry application to finally streamline the charter party signing process. This is a small though important step towards a centralized digital document sharing platform.

Simplicity, security, and confidentiality are the central objectives of OceanSign. The Charter Parties are securely stored in the Veracity cloud and clients using OceanSign will only have access to their own contracts, while they are unable to view or even detect third-party contracts or data.

“We are delighted to work with CSBL, building a trustworthy and secure e-signature solution for their members and clients,” says Mikkel Skou, Executive Director of Veracity by DNV. “The OceanSign application is utilizing core Veracity components and third-party e-signature functionality. This makes for a robust and secure solution which will enable CSBL members to increase efficiency in contracting whilst also reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that they create.”

Source: DNV