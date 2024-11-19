CSC at a high-level global Maritime Summit in Hong Kong

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber, participated at the high-level Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in partnership with the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Government of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, ahead of the formal opening of Hong Kong Maritime Week, on 17 – 23 November 2024.

The Summit brought together senior government officials, shipping industry leaders and policymakers joining a meaningful dialogue on the future of maritime trade. Discussions focused on the evolving dynamics of global supply chains, the impact of geopolitical tensions and the role of sustainability and innovation in securing a resilient maritime industry, setting the tone ahead of the Hong Kong Maritime week of events.

The Chamber’s Director General, Mr. Thomas Kazakos and various CEOs from the Chamber’s Member Companies, represented the Cyprus Shipping Industry, further to an official invitation by the ICS, in which the Chamber has been a Member for more than 30 years.

Cyprus was also represented at a state level, by its Shipping Deputy Minister, Mrs. Marina Hadjimanolis, at a ministerial dialogue, held by ICS. Mrs. Hadjimanolis, engaged in high-level discussions with their counterparts from top maritime states, exchanging insights and exploring collaborative solutions to mitigate risks and enhance global trade.

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s active involvement in the summit highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of maritime trade, reinforcing Cyprus’s position as a key player in addressing global challenges through innovation, collaboration and strategic leadership.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Chamber