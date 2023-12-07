CSC: Recent attacks in Red Sea on commercial ships threat to international trade and safety

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), expresses deep concern with regard to the recent attacks, by paramilitary forces in Yemen, on commercial vessels in transit through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These incidents place International Shipping and maritime safety at risk and breach international law and maritime norms.

CSC joins the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), in calling for an immediate end to attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that victimise innocent seafarers. The cost to the safety and well-being of the seafarers on board those ships, while in the service of global trade, should not be underestimated.

While the Shipping Industry takes all precautionary safety measures to protect vessels and seafarers transiting these waters, the well-developed maritime security architecture in the region should continue to be maximised and States with influence in the region should ensure the safe passage of ships and their crew.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Chamber