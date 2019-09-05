CSM Energy Teams Up With Shipbroker Waterworks Offshore To Extend Turnkey Solutions

Expanding Columbia Shipmanagement has announced a strategic co-operation between its offshore and energy subsidiary CSM Energy and Waterworks Offshore Services, one of the leading German offshore shipbroking houses with a strong footprint in the Offshore Renewable Market, combining traditional and Hanseatic shipbrokerage services focusing on Sale & Purchase and Chartering of specialised Offshore assets.

The co-operation will afford existing and new clients of Waterworks and CSM Energy, financing banks, funds and leasing companies, a unique turnkey solution of high-tech, digitalised and optimised technical, crew and commercial management, as well as highly-effective chartering and sales and purchase shipbrokerage services.

Joachim Brack, joint Managing Director of CSM Energy, and based in Columbia Shipmanagement’s Hamburg Office stated: “This cooperation offers clients a unique turnkey solution, not only optimising the technical and crew management of the offshore assets, but also their commercial management. We are very excited about this new relationship and look forward to bringing a higher value to a sector which desperately needs this comprehensive approach.”

Sven Boedewig, Managing Director of Waterworks, said: “We believe the offshore market is waiting for that added value of a turnkey, optimised and high tech solution affording complete transparency and efficiency of services. The cooperation between our two companies, each with the best possible reputation in the maritime sector, provides a compelling solution to this specific industry.”

Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, stated: “Under the leadership of joint MDs Joachim Brack and Niki Makri, we look forward to the rapid expansion of our offshore client base.”

Source: CSM Energy