CSM Saudi Arabia sees ABS certification as underlining its commitment to quality

The Columbia Group’s Saudi Arabia office has underlined its total commitment to service quality by becoming the first company in the Kingdom to be awarded the ABS HSQE Certificate of Company Compliance.

The recognition certifies that CSM Saudi Arabia complies with the Health, Safety, Quality & Environmental requirements of the ABS Guide for Marine Health, Safety, Quality, Environmental and Energy Management.

It also compliments Columbia’s vision in Saudi Arabia to offer the highest quality operation through robust management systems and governance, using the latest in optimised and digitised technology, as well as investing in local human capital and forging business partnerships based on trust, transparency and openness.

Through its presence in the Kingdom, CSM Saudi Arabia blends its core values and philosophies with the local culture, requirements, norms and practices, always in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

At a certification award ceremony in Al Khobar, KSA, George Vassiliades, CSM Managing Director Gulf Region, welcomed the awarding of the certificate, adding: “We would like to thank ABS for the partnership and collaboration. The milestone that we celebrate today was jointly achieved, just like the many more milestones that will follow. We believe in our common goals and vision, and remain confident that together we will grow stronger, achieve more, and add further value to the industry, the Kingdom and the Region.”

Capt Hristo Stoyanov, CSM Saudi Arabia QSHE-Marine Manager/DPA/CSO/ECO, said that being the first company in the Kingdom to have obtained the HSQE Company Compliance Certificate “really reflects Columbia’s strong commitment to high quality standards and continuous compliance. We are hopeful that others will follow our example and embrace the journey to continuous improvement and excellence.”

Daniel Ilteris, ABS Regional Director of Operations for Middle East & Africa, said: “The ABS Middle East Operations team are so pleased to have worked with our partners at Columbia Ship Management to be the first company in Saudi Arabia to attain the Certificate of Company Compliance with ABS’ HSQE requirements. We are delighted to be able to support forward-thinking clients achieve operational, environmental and safety excellence.”

Source: Columbia Ship Management