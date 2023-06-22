CSM signs agreement with Oceanly

Columbia Shipmanagement has agreed to install Oceanly Performance solution on board of its ships.

“Oceanly is a perfect fit for the services that Columbia wants to provide to its customers. The software will allow our technical managers to have a very intimate control of all technical aspects of our managed vessels, while at the same time ensuring complete compliance on all the emission and reporting regulations” says Mark O’Neil, Columbia Group CEO, who was visiting Norshipping and passed by Oceanly’s stand to seal the deal with the company Managing Director, Giampiero Soncini. “We especially appreciate that Performance is an open system, where our own Data analysis team will be able to add or modify any algorithm, even add equipment and easily connect it to the data flow coming from the Navigation and Automation systems.”

Oceanly reached an agreement for its Performance Software to be part of OneLink, a customizable solution which brings together a number of performance platforms under one umbrella, providing a unique set of digital services and solutions to the shipping industry.

“Being selected by Columbia is a privilege, and it pays for all the efforts of the past 5 years,” says Mr. Soncini. “I believe Oceanly Performance to be the best in its class, and the recent number of contracts we signed shows it. Columbia is our first ship management company, and their interest in our product shows that they believe in the advantages it can bring not only to Columbia, but also to Columbia customers.’’

We asked Mr. Soncini what the relationship between OneLink and Oceanly is. He explained: “OneLink, an independent company, is a perfect complement to Oceanly: it has Bunker and Lube Oil forecasts, a VR based Training module, and they manage a Control Room which is manned 24/7/365, providing Control room services to the customers who may not want to have their own. It expands our offerings in a very logical way.”

“Our aim is to provide a single window offering for our customer’s performance and optimization needs,” says Capt. Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of OneLink. “Operators who previously had to utilize numerous different tools & services to get all the information they needed to optimize vessel performance and manage emissions regulations can now turn to the OneLink. Through the consolidation of service providers and innovative integration of systems, OneLink is able to provide an unmatched service offering, surpassing any competitor.”

Source: Oceanly