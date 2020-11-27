CSM Wins Crewconnect Global’s Welfare And Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Industry leading initiatives designed by Columbia Shipmanagement to look after the mental and physical wellbeing of its seafarers, have been recognised as best in class by CrewConnect Global which presented the company with its Welfare and Corporate Social Responsibility Award today.

Addressing an online virtual awards ceremony, Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement, said: “We’re pleased that our ColumbiaCareCrew benefits package and ColumbiaFit initiative have been recognised by the industry.

“Columbia takes a holistic approach to the wellbeing and health of our seafarers so we’re incredibly grateful to accept this award. Seafarers are the heart of our business, so their wellbeing is paramount to us. We’re delighted that our efforts to wholeheartedly support our crews’ wellbeing has been recognised. Thank you.”

CSM’s ColumbiaCrewCare benefit package offers Columbia’s pool of seafarers’ life insurance and an investment plan for medical costs, disability provision, and pension planning or house/car purchase.

CSM has also initiated ColumbiaFit which allows and encourages employees at sea and on shore to get fit and healthy. There’s been a big investment in upgrading gym equipment onboard vessels too, alongside employees receiving packages and other initiatives which incentivise and promote a healthy lifestyle.

These initiatives sit alongside CSM’s mental health programme which is provided by Mental Health Support Solutions (MHSS) with professional psychologists available on a 24/7 mental health hotline. Mental health can be influenced through diet too, which is why CSM uses catering partner, MCTC, an international catering management and training provider, to ensure healthy nutrition onboard vessels. CSM has taken a full 360 degree view in its approach to putting seafarers at the top of its agenda.

Source: Columbia Shipmanagement