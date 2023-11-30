CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal Inaugurate Their Six New Eco-Efficient Hybrid Rtg Cranes

Prominent representatives from institutions and from the port community of Bilbao have taken part this morning in the presentation ceremony of the new equipment, valued at 12.6 million euros.

These first hybrid RTG cranes acquired in Europe enable a 40% reduction in fossil fuel consumption.

Representatives from various institutions and companies from the logistics community linked to the port of Bilbao and its hinterland have taken part this morning in the inauguration ceremony of the six new eco-efficient hybrid RTG cranes acquired by CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal, as part of an ambitious plan to renew 30% of the company’s yard machinery.

In addition to reducing fossil fuel consumption by 40%, the new equipment provides further proof of the company’s commitment to new technologies, and marks a significant step forward in terms of energy efficiency and environmental protection. These new cranes will also contribute to a significant increase in worker safety and productivity, with the consequent optimisation of operations on ships, trucks and trains, all of which is a clear sign of the commitment of CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal to intermodality.

This acquisition forms part of the company’s investment plan, which has earmarked more than 34.5 million euros over the last eight years for the modernisation of its facilities and upgrading its machinery, demonstrating the firm commitment of the company’s shareholders to the port of Bilbao as a major strategic hub in the Atlantic Arc.

The event, headed by Ms. Arantxa Tapia, Regional Minister for Economic Development, Sustainability and the Environment, was also attended by Mr. Ricardo Barkala, President of the Port Authority of Bilbao, Mr. Ken Chan, CEO of CSP Spain, and Ms. Elvira Gallego, General Manager of the Terminal.

Technical characteristics

The six new RTG (rubber tyre gantry) cranes have a structural weight of 135 tons, a load capacity of 41 tons, 51 tons in exceptional load, a lifting height of up to 18.1m (5+1 containers), clearance between the crane legs for six containers and lorry passage.

The cranes are environmentally friendly and are equipped with advanced lithium-ion battery technology, a power management system that monitors charge level and overall battery status, and an eco-efficient diesel engine that charges the batteries when needed.

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal

CSP Iberian Bilbao Terminal S.L. is the best option for container transport in the Atlantic region of Southern Europe, connecting Spain with the main ports of Northern Europe. Its size, strategic location, operational capacity and excellent rail facilities make it the leading terminal in the north of Spain, and the most suitable for traffic through the Iberian Peninsula and south-west France.

CSP Spain, operating in Spain since 1973, is part of the CSPL Group, the largest port operator in the world. It is a business group with more than 46 container terminals around the world and a global throughput of more than 90 million TEUs.

Source: Bilbaoport