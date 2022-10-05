CSP Spain orders 11 Konecranes hybrid RTGs

The terminal operator COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain) Terminals, (CSP) has ordered 11 eco-efficient hybrid RTGs, with 6 machines for their terminal in Bilbao and 5 for their terminal in Valencia. The order was booked in Q3 2022. The value of the order is approximately 20 MEUR.

The order supports CSP Spain’s sustainability efforts and boosts productivity at the terminals. The cranes’ hybrid drives allow for an up to 50% reduction in diesel fuel consumption compared to conventional RTGs. In addition, the safety and ergonomics of the cranes will be supported by Konecranes smart features.

“This order underscores the strength of our RTG offering and we are proud to support CSP Spain in their commitment to increase eco-efficiency and productivity”, said Darryn Scheepers, Sales Manager EMEA, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

Source: Konecranes