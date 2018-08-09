CSSC welcomes continued expansion of new marine service business

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) has welcomed the rapid growth of its exclusive marine equipment service platform, CSSC Marine Service Co.,Ltd, (CMS), during its first twelve months of trading.

Increasing demand for services offered by CMS has necessitated plans for service expansion, the details of which CMS will be communicating during the upcoming SMM exhibition in Hamburg, Germany between September 4-7, 2018.

CMS delivers life-time service for all CSSC-manufactured engines and products in addition to providing warranty handling for engine manufacturers HHM and CMD. Since the company’s establishment in 2017, CMS has been steadily developing its capabilities and rapidly expanding to meet customer demand in parts supply, field services, dry docking, warranty support, maintenance agreements and remote monitoring services. A 24-hour hotline service commenced at the beginning of 2018 which is serviced by local service experts with back up support from CMS’ OEM licensors. Services offered enable CMS to fully support the current portfolio of engines available and to give ship owners confidence in ordering CSSC built equipment.

The launch of CMS business by CSSC in June 2017 coincided with the inauguration of a new logistics centre located within the Yangshan free trade zone in Shanghai. Opened as a first step to enable quicker responses to customer needs, the logistics centre acts as the hub for CMS’s global distribution network with the aim to be capable and efficient in the delivery of key engine components on a global scale.

The logistics centre comprises a warehouse and distribution facility in an area of 9000m2 and is able to accommodate over 20,000 types of original small parts including fuel injection equipment, piston rings, pipes, flaps and valves, and large parts such as cylinder liners, covers and piston crowns. Built as a state-of-the-art facility, the centre hosts quality assurance monitoring and a hi-tech warehouse management system with a light identification process that enable the fast picking, packing and delivery of parts.

In response to increasing demand for services offered by CMS, planning of future expansion is underway for currently represented service centres in Hamburg, Athens, Singapore, Houston and Dubai. In total six strategic service hubs and 28 service stations will be established worldwide by 2020.

Andrew Stump, President, CSSC Marine Service Co.,Ltd, commented: “Since the company’s launch in 2017, CMS has rapidly gained traction in the market. We are quickly gaining customer trust and the result is the signing of an increasing number of maintenance and inspection agreements. Therefore, we are putting the key infrastructure in place in order to secure the continued expansion of our services in the marine sector.”

Source: CSSC Marine Service Co. Ltd.