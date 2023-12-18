CSSF calls on governments to restore safe merchant shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

The Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. (CSSF) urges governments worldwide to restore safe merchant shipping in international waters of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The International Community must take all necessary measures immediately to ensure that ships’ crews, assets and cargo remain unharmed when transiting the area.

Launched in 2014 and incorporated as a registered association in 2018, the Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. (CSSF) is a global business-to-business network and industry association that is aiming to improve safety performance and management practices in the container shipping industry. To achieve this, CSSF members collaborate through measurement, reporting and benchmarking as well as sharing best practices and engaging with industry stakeholders. With its 30 members, the CSSF represents more than 50% of the worldwide available TEU capacity on fully cellular container vessels.

Source: Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. (CSSF)