CSSF e.V.: Member Meeting / Two new member companies in 2021

The Container Ship Safety Forum e.V. held its last member meeting on 25 November 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was the fourth biannual member meeting in a row that took place in a virtual format. More than 40 persons representing the member companies of the forum attended the meeting.

Besides COVID-19 measures implemented by member companies, other health and safety related topics were discussed during the meeting. This included an exchange of best practices for safe pilot boarding arrangements on container vessels and a presentation on the grounding of the EVER GIVEN in the Suez Canal in March 2021. The representative of the ship manager of the vessel presented the case with valuable insights for all CSSF e.V. members.

Also, during the meeting, Aslak Ross (Head of Marine Standards at Maersk A/S) and Alfred Gomez (Director Marine Standards at Seaspan Ship Management Ltd.) were re-elected as First and Second Chairman of the CSSF e.V. Management Board.

Two new member companies joined the CSSF e.V. in 2021

With Draco Buren Shipping Pte. Ltd. and Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd. two more Singapore based companies joined the forum in 2021. The 28 members of the CSSF e.V. represent more than 45% of the worldwide available TEU capacity on fully cellular container vessels.

Source: Container Ship Safety Forum