CSSS Calls For More Stella Maris Rose Gardens In Support Of Our Seafarers

The Royal Alfred Seafarers’ Society has established a Stella Maris Rose Garden at its specialist maritime care home to celebrate the centenary of the seafarer charity Stella Maris, formerly known as the Apostleship of the Sea.

The garden, designed for the seafarers’ home in Banstead, Surrey, UK, is thought to represent the first Stella Maris Rose Garden planted by a maritime-related organisation since the cultivar was introduced in April last year.

The eponymous rose, a Hybrid Tea rose cultivated by Harkness Roses and distributed by World of Roses, follows a Container Shipping Supporting Seafarers (CSSS) initiative to raise funds for Stella Maris, the world’s largest ship-visiting network.

World of Roses, which has already raised more than £500 for the charity, donates 35% of the price of every Stella Maris plant sold.

CSSS founder Philip Eastell said: “We are delighted that the Royal Alfred Seafarers’ Society is supporting the initiative and encourage more maritime companies to ‘say it with flowers’. We would love to see a Stella Maris Rose Garden in every port, in every terminal, in every shipping line head office grounds, indeed the grounds of any organisation operating within the maritime supply chain.”

Commander Brian Boxall-Hunt, CEO of the Royal Alfred Seafarers’ Society, said: “As a specialist maritime care home caring for former seafarers, when we heard about the Stella Maris Rose Gardens we knew we just had to get involved.

“All our residents and tenants enjoy spending time in the grounds of our Weston Acres estate. It is hugely beneficial to resident well-being so we are thrilled to unveil the garden in time for spring.”

Martin Foley, CEO of Stella Maris said: “Stella Maris is very grateful to the World of Roses, Harkness Roses and CSSS for this wonderful initiative to raise funds for the vital work we do in support of seafarers and their families.”

The donations received through the Stella Maris Rose initiative contribute directly to seafarer welfare.

Francesca White, Sales, Marketing and Operations Manager, World of Roses, said: “With a delicate fragrance and beautiful golden-yellow blooms that flower throughout summer, the Stella Maris Centenary Rose makes a perfect addition to any garden, while supporting our seafarers. The rose has been cultivated specifically to celebrate Stella Maris and the important work it does helping seafarers all over the world.”

The early bloomer, which combines the classic Hybrid Tea shaped blooms with the bushy volume of a Floribunda, has already been included in the Harkness Masterpiece Rose Collection – a collection of more than 100 modern and traditional roses – which will be displayed at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Stella Maris Rose has been registered and licensed for onward supply to all countries within the European Union.

Source: Container Shipping Supporting Seafarers (CSSS)