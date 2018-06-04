CTG demonstrating Green Ship capabilities at Posidonia

Chelsea Technologies Group (CTG) is exhibiting at Posidonia 2018 , 4-8 June in Athens alongside our representatives in Greece, Helexco Company Ltd. Come and see us in Hall 4, Stand No 4.219.

What will be on show?

“Our Green Shipping initiatives for monitoring water from Exhaust Gas Scrubber Systems & Ballast Water Treatment Systems to ensure vessels are fully compliant with global regulations will be on show!” said CTG’s Maritime Manager, Stephanie Lavelle. “Our team of experts have developed Sea Sentry and FastBallast to provide the shipping industry with the most accurate monitoring systems for Green Ships. CTG has built up a reputation for globally supplying ship based systems to both military and civil operators over a number of years. These systems have been installed on ferries, research vessels, yachts, tankers, cruise ships and bulk carriers..”

fastballastcompliancemonitorCTG’s Stephanie Lavelle will be showcasing and demonstrating the FastBallast, a portable Ballast Water Compliance Monitor. In 2012, CTG were funded by the USCG to develop FastBallast, an active chlorophyll fluorometer test that can count algal cells as accurately as microscopy can! This ultra-sensitive device designed for monitoring Ballast Water will ultimately save time and money for ship operators, Port State Control and Flag State Agents. It is available as a marinised portable compliance monitor for use with Discrete or Flow-Through Samples to assess the efficacy of ballast water treatment systems. It is the only technology capable of operating in a flow-through mode as well as providing a high degree of accuracy with a representative report on discharge compliance.

CTG is currently working closely with regulators including the IMO and port authorities as a trusted and workable international standard is developed for ballast water sampling and analysis, one that is based on a proven methodology for representative sampling and analysis of ballast water.

Unlike detailed analysis methods where samples need to be assessed in laboratories by specialists in water microbiology, testing can be carried out by any crew member at any stage during the ballast water discharge operation, producing results in a matter of minutes.

CTG’s FastBallast is setting the gold standard for effective enforcement of the Ballast Water Management Convention, and will help dramatically reduce the impact of invasive species worldwide. FastBallast was identified by Saudi Aramco’s in-house marine biology experts as the most accurate solution in the market for the sampling and testing of ballast water, and is being used to conduct spot checks undertaken by third-party sampling companies.

Since August 2017 Saudi Arabia has been conducting ballast water monitoring on vessels and conducting spot checks to ensure compliance. Saudi Arabia revealed highlights of its onboard sampling initiative in a paper submitted to the fifth meeting of IMO’s Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR5) in February this year. Sampling data was obtained from more than 500 vessels by Global Strategic Alliance (GSA) using CTG’s FastBallast monitoring system. A pass rate of 90% was reported for vessels using the D2 standard.

SeaSentry Wash WaterStephanie Lavelle will also be available to answer any questions on the CTG DNV.GL certified Sea Sentry:Wash water monitor for exhaust gas scrubber systems. CTG has direct and extensive experience of compliance testing and has an in-depth working knowledge of the high standards demanded by regulators. CTG’s Sea Sentry provides a fully autonomous wash water monitoring system for both the water inlet and outlet of wet exhaust gas scrubber systems. Sea Sentry provides an accurate analysis of wash water by monitoring polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH), pH, turbidity (to ISO 7027:1999) and temperature to ensure that it is compliant with environmental regulations, which limit potentially high levels of contamination in the exhaust gas scrubber wash water discharge.

Both closed loop systems, and open loop systems operating at lower flow rates, present a challenge for PAH monitoring, as the wash water can become significantly coloured, making it difficult to obtain an accurate measurement. Because CTG manufactures its own optical sensors, algorithms have been integrated to correct PAH readings for sample absorbance, turbidity and temperature to ensure robust and accurate measurements are made in accordance with the regulatory requirements. If these readings are not accurate, owners are risking significant fines or detention.

Crews must have a thorough understanding of the regulations, monitoring procedures and the analysis and interpretation of the data. CTG works closely with shipowners, leading global scrubber manufacturers and the Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Association to provide engineers with a simple and autonomous solution to demonstrate the highest level of confidence in compliance.

Sea Sentry’s is the only measurement methodology certified by DNV-GL and ClassNK and is the gold standard solution for accurately measuring the required scrubber wash water parameters.

The 0.5% sulphur cap represents a seismic change for the maritime industry and regulation is already a concern for many. Shipowners failing to act now risk continuing uncertainty and the threat of fines and possible loss of trading opportunities for non-compliance, perhaps despite making the decision to invest in abatement technologies. It is essential for shipowners to not only consider the wider picture and understand every aspect of the legislation, but to be reassured that their decision to invest in proven scrubber technology will ensure compliance and mitigate any risk of fines or detentions.

