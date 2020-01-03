Ctg Port handled record 3,807 vessels in 2019

The main seaport of the country, Chattogram Port (CP) achieved new record by handling 3,807 vessels in 2019 while in 2018 CP handled 3,747 vessels. It may be mentioned that in immediate last year, CP achieved records of nearly 30 lakh TEUs containers.

A total of 30 lakh 88 thousand 197 TEUs containers and 29 lakh three thousand 996 TEUs containers handled in 2019.

On the other hand port handles 10 crores 30 lakh 77 thousand 735 metric tons cargo in 2019 and cargo handled 9 crores 63 lakh 11 thousand 224 metric tons in 2018, Secretary of CP Mohammad Omar Faruk told the news agency.

Port sources said the container carrier vessels takes berthing in inner berths from outer berth depending on tide and ebb tide of the sea.

Mentionable that bulk cargo vessels are berthed in outer anchorage and the open cargos like rice, wheat, salt, crude oil, cement clinkers and industrial raw materials etc are delivered to the different storages, silos, port sheds through lighter vessels.

President of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Ahsanul Hoque Chowdhury told the news agency that if the lightering of bulk cargos are done by large vessels, the handling cost and the stay time of the vessels may be minimized.

In that case the cost of doing business will also be minimized largely. He said if any vessels stay at outer berths more than schedule time, shipping agents are compelled to pay US dollar 10-15 thousand per day.

He hoped after commissioning of Bay Terminal, large vessels will directly take berth in the terminal without waiting for tide or ebb tide.

