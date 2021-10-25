CTI-Maritec Singapore Received Lr Approval For BWMS Commissioning Test

CTI-Maritec Singapore – Maritec Pte Ltd has got the approval from Class LR as a Recognized Service Supplier for Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) Commissioning Testing as per BWM.2/Circ.70/Rev.1.

Now both China and Singapore (under the brand of CTI-MARITEC) has got the approval by LR and ABS. Until now, CTI-Maritec China has fully been approved by available main IACS members (ABS, DNV and LR) and the DNV certificating for Singapore is in progress. This achievement elevates our readiness to serve newbuilding and retrofit vessels to a great extent.

IMO adopted the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments in 2004 and entered into force in 2017. What is worth noting is that it requires biological efficacy testing when commissioning a BWTS on board a vessel. This amendment will come into effect on 1 of June 2022. Prior to the entering into force of this amendment by 1 June 2022, following flag administrations require the early implementation so that the sampling analysis to be conducted in accordance with their instructions.

Based on global extensive ballast water analysis service & lab network, back up by technical professionals, CTI-Maritec has the capability of a variety of indicative analysis methods and detailed analysis. In China, CTI-Maritec has In-house testing labs at 5 locations in China – Tianjin – Qingdao – Shanghai – Xiamen – Shenzhen, accredited by ISO17025. CTI-Maritec is approved to test all organism size classes specified in the standard along with bacteria, including Vibrio Cholerae, Escherichia coli, and Enterococci.

Besides Commissioning Testing, CTI-Maritec offers Ballast Water testing for VGP at major ports around the world through our partners.

CTI-Maritec is not only a testing provider, our Core Values includes Vessel BWT System Risk Mitigation Solutions and Challenges for Vessel to pass the D-2 commissioning testing, such as Advisory to prepare your vessel ready for sampling check. We always focus on our clients with 24/7 responsive services and look forward to better serve you with dedication.

Source: CTI-Maritec