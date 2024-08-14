Currencies stable as investors digest inflation data
Central European currencies were stable or slightly up on Tuesday as recent inflation data lowered expectations for further interest rates cuts.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was unchanged at 25.1890 per euro at 0836 GMT.
On Monday, data showed Czech inflation ticked up, topping forecasts in July at 2.2%, underpinning expectations that the central bank, which next meets on Sept. 25, will hold its key policy rate steady at 4.65% to keep inflation on target.
Similarly, Hungary’s headline and core consumer price indexes came in above estimates, heightening investors’ expectations for a pause in the central bank’s rate-cutting in August.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its borrowing costs HUINT.ECI= by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75% in July, and markets expect one or two more cuts later this year.
Hungary’s forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% at 393.05 per euro.
“We are trading in range, slightly firming after last week’s inflation data came in above expectations, tempering market expectations for a cut during the central bank’s next policy meeting,” a local currency trader said.
“However, if the forint continues to gain, the central bank might use it as an opportunity to deliver a cut, but I don’t think the forint will go past the level of 392.”
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% at 4.2975, while analysts said the currency was particularly sensitive to global markets’ moves due to low liquidity related to a national holiday on Thursday.
While global sentiment remained unfavourable for emerging markets, high interest rates continued to support the zloty, Bank Pekao said in a note.
“The coming days on the Polish bond market should bring about a continuation of the slight upward trend in yields, but the situation is uncertain,” it said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Anita Komuves and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)