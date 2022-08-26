Current gas price in Europe not sustainable, Equinor VP says

Recent News

  

Current gas prices in Europe are not sustainable and are at risk of a reversal, said Oeystein Bergsvik, Equinor’s (EQNR.OL) vice president for commercial and portfolio in the company’s Norwegian unit, on Thursday.

“I’m a bit worried by current price levels. Gas prices today amount to $500-$600 per barrel of oil equivalent and this is not sustainable, so there’s risk of a reversal,” Bergsvik told a conference at the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

