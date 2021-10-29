Current Gasoline Price Likely Does Not Merit U.S. Emergency Action -U.S. Energy Secretary

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the current level of gasoline prices in the United States probably does not merit emergency action by the government.

Asked on CNN whether the government might consider banning U.S. crude exports or tapping emergency oil reserves, Granholm said: “There are some tools – some are more extreme than others. The president will make some decisions about whether to use any of them based upon whether there’s an emergency or not.”

“Three dollars a gallon gasoline probably doesn’t fall into that category,” Granholm added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese)