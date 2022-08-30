Customer Advisory_Europe Southbound in now on FreightSmart!

OOCL is pleased to announce that our Southbound service ex Europe to Australia is now on FreightSmart providing a comprehensive coverage of the main Northern Europe and Med origin ports & regions, including Türkiye and Israel. With over 200 lanes now on the shelf, if you have general cargo from Europe ready to ship, book now on FreightSmart.

What will you get from a FreightSmart booking ex Europe to Australia ?

Guaranteed Space and Equipment

14 Days Free Detention at destination (added value as we head into BMSB season !)

Received a USD 100/container coupon when making a September booking.

FreightSmart allows our customers to search OOCL’s ocean freight services, find a freight rate, and make a booking with space & equipment guarantee, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Source: OOCL