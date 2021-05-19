Customer Service and Internatioonal Expansion as objectives of the Administration

The Panama Maritime Authority, in charge of the administration of the Panama Ship Registry, has established 4 essential objectives for its operation; among these are Customer Service and International Expansion. The Directorate General of Merchant Marine and the heads of the International Technical Offices worldwide held a working meeting to examine their progress.

The Registry wants to maintain and improve the service given to its clients, which is the principal objective of the Registry. The occasion was appropriate to review statistics and discuss how to do it for the Registry’s ship owners’ benefit. Segumar’s International Technical Offices are under permanent training to guarantee that they respect what is established in the international agreements and offer an efficient service to the clients of the Registry.

Segumar’s innovation and digitalization are fundamental for the improvement of the operation of the Panama Ship Registry. The creation of the module for the issuance of the Declaration of Compliance with the Harmful Materials List (IHM) in electronic format, available on the “E-Segumar Application” platform, within the “Applications Forms” section, allows the user to complete their data and process their documentation securely and quickly, since September 1, 2020. The modules for issuing authorizations electronically have been installed incorporating their new functionality of digital controls. Since the creation of these modules until the end of March 2021, more than 3,800 authorizations have been processed electronically.

During the meeting, the Registry’s directors expressed their confidence in the staff assigned to give support and technical advice to the Panama flag’s users, and the issuance of technical certifications necessary for the operation of the vessels. In addition, they recognized them as a fundamental piece of the organization. In recent months, the Registry has reinforced its international teams and has opened a new office in Hong Kong for the benefit of its Asian clients. With the Hong Kong office, Panama has now 14 international offices for technical support. A roadmap was established focused on those two objectives: Customer satisfaction and international compliance.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority