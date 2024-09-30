Customers meet the new-design Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier

On Thursday the 26th of September, Konecranes was privileged to receive an eminent group of straddle carrier customers at its straddle carrier facility in Würzburg, Germany. The customers inspected the new-design Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier prototype and discussed the exciting new possibilities it offers.

The heritage of Konecranes Noell and straddle carriers dates back to 1968. The straddle carrier is a versatile container handling machine, able to do most of the work at the container terminal, and over 3,800 of these workhorse machines have been delivered to container terminals all over the world. Konecranes looks forward to delivering more to customers well into the future, building on the 200 years of the Noell brand. The 200th anniversary of the brand was celebrated on 26th September.

Sustainability is becoming more and more important for container terminals using straddle carriers, as they search for viable ways to decrease their CO2 emissions and power usage. This was a big theme at the customer event, because the new-design Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier can give customers zero tailpipe emission operation thanks to its complete set of power options. Hybrid and battery operation are now available, and hydrogen operation will be available too in the future if hydrogen infrastructure develops as expected. Every power option is retrofittable and swappable, a very important new benefit. Historically, retrofitting straddle carriers with new power systems has rarely been economically viable.

This customer event was part of Ecolifting™, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Source: Konecranes