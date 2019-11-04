CWind Brings Market-First Vessel Monitoring Tech To Taiwan With Barefleet

CWind Taiwan, the leading provider of crew transfer vessels (CTVs), offshore wind farm training, best practice and support services to the Taiwanese offshore wind sector, has announced the adoption of Reygar’s advanced remote monitoring system, BareFLEET, aboard its fleet of CTVs.

As the offshore wind industry becomes increasingly global, it is vital that the high operational standards established in the mature European market are shared around the world. CWind Taiwan is leading the establishment of European remote monitoring best practice in Taiwan’s emerging offshore wind market, setting a strong foundation for safety and efficiency as the sector advances in Asia.

Chris Huxley-Reynard, Engineering Director, Reygar Ltd, said: “CWind’s decision to bring BareFLEET to the Taiwanese offshore wind sector is evidence of the firm’s market-leading approach to vessel operations. Driving for the highest possible safety and operational standards based on comprehensive data collection – regardless of whether the market is mature or emerging – is a strong step towards building the global consistency needed to support international offshore wind.”

The BareFLEET system has been connected to each vessel’s existing systems and collects data to track health and performance, informing the crew and operations team of potential maintenance issues before they become serious and result in unscheduled vessel downtime. CWind Taiwan is therefore able to maximise vessel availability and significantly reduce maintenance costs.

Comprehensive monitoring of CTVs also has implications for health and safety, ensuring technicians are fit to work and “time on turbine” is optimised. Specifically, the effective monitoring of critical equipment, vessel motion, weather and sea conditions is essential for ensuring successful personnel transfers and reducing sickness.

This is particularly salient for offshore wind farms such as Formosa 1, located in the Taiwanese Strait. Whilst the area’s high wind speeds mean wind farms in the region are optimally placed for energy generation, the weather conditions can be severe and changeable with a significant risk of tropical storms and monsoons. CWind Taiwan’s decision to install BareFLEET will empower crews and operations teams to make better-informed decisions, based on monitoring turbine transfer stability and ride comfort.

Tom Manning, Deputy General Manager, CWind Taiwan, said: “Following the highly successful rollout of BareFLEET across our European fleet, we’re delighted to extend the use of the system to our Taiwan fleet including CWind Phantom and CWind Resolution.

“Combining the latest in fully integrated fleet performance monitoring and Reygar’s engineering expertise with our operational expertise, enables us to drive efficiencies and allow data-based decision-making for the benefit of our clients. Reygar’s extensive heritage in marine engineering for offshore operations gives them a solid understanding of the practical challenges faced by our teams at sea, and we are proud to set a benchmark for best practice in fleet management and safety in the Asian market.”

Source: CWind Taiwan