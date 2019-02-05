Cwind Digitises Critical Operations With Crewsmart

CWind, part of the Global Marine Group (GMG), a leading provider of topside, splash zone and subsea engineering services to the offshore renewables and utilities market, has implemented CrewSmart’s advanced management support service across its fleet of 21 crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and team of offshore wind technicians. The cloud-based CrewSmart system provides CWind with comprehensive control over personnel and fleet administration, optimising the overall efficiency of the operations team.

In a rapidly expanding offshore wind market, the availability of specialist CTVs, manned with highly skilled technicians and crew, is critical for delivering projects to schedule, and ensuring that they continue to operate to their full potential over the long-term. As new projects come online globally, vessel demand has spiked, with pressure on service providers to deliver reliable, round-the-clock logistical support and maintenance.

CrewSmart’s cloud-based system provides an end-to-end management platform, enhancing CWind’s ability to deliver against the key metrics of vessel availability and ‘time on turbine’ for technicians. CWind now has quick and efficient access to essential information for CTV fleet, crew and technician requirements, including personnel records, operational data, and commercial and financial information.

Uniquely, CrewSmart provides a single management platform that integrates directly with other mission-critical software tools. The system has been integrated with CWind’s existing vessel monitoring platform, BareFLEET, providing CWind with a single point of access to all performance data from across the fleet.

Working closely with CWind, CrewSmart has developed a bespoke inventory management module and near-field communication (NFC) system, designed to support the Company with maintaining an accurate inventory of all critical components, tools, spares, and personal protective equipment (PPE); critical to ensuring the highest possible standards of safety and technical availability.

Through ongoing consultancy, and adapting the system to CWind’s specific requirements, CrewSmart has supported the business to reduce administrative challenges, and increase the focus placed on successfully delivering projects for offshore wind developers, owners and contractors.

Joshua Brennan, CWind Director of Operations, said, “Investing in digital CrewSmart technology provides distinct advantages for CWind’s fleet and operations team. As a result, we are ensuring that we can continue to deliver excellent service to our offshore wind clients, globally.”

Source: CWind, part of the Global Marine Group (GMG)