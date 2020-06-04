CWind Taiwan Expands Ctv Fleet To Support Siemens Gamesa At Yunlin

CWind Taiwan, a joint venture between CWind and International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC), has added two further 24m crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to its fleet to fulfil its latest charter agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).

The two vessels have been acquired from class-leading offshore energy support vessel (OESV) operator, Seacat Services, and will be chartered to support manufacturer SGRE during the development and construction of the 640MW Yunlin offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan. Seacat Resolute and Seacat Vigilant are both class-certified South Catamarans that have conducted thousands of safe crew and equipment transfers for SGRE and other leading offshore wind firms in the European market.

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid expansion in the Taiwanese offshore wind sector, which in turn is driving demand for vessels proven to set the highest standards of safety and technical availability. Collaboration between key players in the vessel sector is increasingly important to effectively meet the demands of a discerning global offshore wind market – and this includes reassignment of high quality assets to where they are most needed.

James Oxbrow, Head of Projects – APAC, SGRE said: “CWind Taiwan’s commitment is demonstrated throughout their operation, as is their versatility in delivering the support that we need to bring projects to fruition in Taiwan. This has been evidenced by the recent additions to the fleet. Resolute and Vigilant have already been deployed on our European projects and we have full confidence that they will serve us well at Yunlin.”

Ian Baylis, Managing Director at Seacat Services, said: “We pride ourselves on keeping our fleet in optimum condition through an ongoing refit and maintenance programme. This means that we are able to confidently collaborate with our colleagues in the sector like CWind Taiwan, knowing that when our assets are handed over, they are quality assured to class standard.”

This latest agreement strengthens CWind Taiwan’s growing footprint in the Taiwanese offshore market, which is further bolstered by a wider array of turnkey solutions, including the provision of specialist wind farm technicians alongside a training school that supports local employment opportunities and ensures the highest levels of safety during offshore operations.

Ethan Wang, Commercial Director, CWind Taiwan, said “Resolute and Vigilant are fine additions to our fleet – now five-strong – helping us to bolster our existing offering while meeting the demands of a burgeoning market. They will help to ensure that we can continue to deliver first-class logistical support for offshore wind farms throughout construction and ongoing operation of Taiwan’s first projects.”

Source: CWind Taiwan