Cyber Security in the Maritime Domain

OCIMF (Oil Companies International Marine Forum) has recently released their new Vessel Inspection Questionnaire (VIQ) that takes effect on 17th of September 2018. With a complete section on maritime security devoted to Cyber Security, this is the first major revision of OCIMF’s VIQ since 2013.

OCIMF is checking that cyber security awareness is actively promoted by the company and crew on board. In the VIQ, we can see that training films and crew specific training are mentioned as valid methods to promote cyber security awareness. But also the responsible use of social media is highlighted in the new section, proving that this is a very hot topic in the maritime industry today.

As the world leader in Maritime learning, Seagull Maritime promotes training on cyber security and social media through our comprehensive e-learning platform. With the VIQ coming into effect on 17th of September 2018, we recognise that there will be a huge demand for third party verification of this type of training. Of course, our distance-learning course on cyber security and the diploma that crewmembers receive is of great assistance when verifying specific knowledge on these subjects.

“Many seafarers have completed all the necessary e-learning modules for applying for a cyber security course diploma but very limited number have submitted an application yet. We highly recommend doing this in order to have their training verified in the best possible way.”

Ingrid Grønsberg – Manager Course Department, Seagull Maritime AS.

By OCIMF implementing Cyber Security in their VIQ, we believe that this will soon affect other vessel types than tankers. For that reason, we urge all ship-owners to take cyber security seriously and implement good awareness and training programs for all crewmembers.

Source: Seagull Maritime