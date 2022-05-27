Cydome to Offer Clients Secure Vendor Access Control to Maritime Systems

Cydome, the award-winning provider of ship-wide cybersecurity, is announcing today its release of Cydome EverTrust, the Maritime Secure Remote Access Management solution to secure third-party vendors’ access to critical maritime OT & IT assets. Cydome EverTrust was designed to allow connectivity of vendors while maintaining full control over the connection, and while keeping segregation from the rest of the systems — Zero Trust Vendor Control.

Cydome EverTrust has been customized to address the specific maritime challenges together with its trusted partners such as Inmarsat. It is now offered to ship owners and operators who seek to have full control over the connection and be able to create and cease third-party access on demand.

This is a significant enhancement of the company’s commitment to providing the highest levels of cyber protection. Cydome EverTrust deploys virtual infrastructure from a third party to a specific system and lets administrators have full control over connectivity and access to third parties.

The maritime sector is seeing increasing levels of cyber-attacks with the advancement and new technologies introduced to the vessel network. Today, shipowners need to give almost unlimited access to the vessels’ systems to third-party vendors who need to access a specific system. This increases the risk of cybersecurity threats and allows a malicious actor access to all ship systems – without the ship owner’s control over what is being done, by whom, when, and how the network is being used.

Source: Cydome