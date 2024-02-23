Cyprus: Cabinet approves gender equality award in shipping

The Cabinet this week approved the establishment of an annual award for gender equality in Cyprus’ shipping sector, according to an announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

The announcement explained that the promotion of gender equality in the shipping industry is a key component included in the annual Action Plan for 2023-2024 of the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

“To fulfil this commitment, specific actions have been recorded, one of which is the establishment of this annual award,” the ministry said.

It further stated that the main objective of this initiative is “to enhance the promotion and recognition of individuals, regardless of their gender, who, either in their capacity or as representatives of their respective organisations, have made a significant contribution to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women in the shipping sector of Cyprus”.

Furthermore, the announcement stressed that the primary goal of the award is “to highlight the important role of women in the maritime sector”.

It aims “to promote and adopt policies to achieve a working environment that promotes women as equals and ensures that they enjoy equal rights and opportunities with their male counterparts in similar positions”.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry also said that it considers the establishment of the award as a vital tool for the implementation of the above objectives.

The ministry said that these objectives are “fully aligned with the policies advocated by the International Maritime Organisation and the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality,” with whom “the Shipping Deputy Ministry maintains close cooperation in the implementation of its objectives”.

Source: Cyprus Mail