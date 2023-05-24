Cyprus-Greece in EU maritime initiative

Two of Europe’s biggest shipping fleets, Cyprus and Greece, have launched an initiative to appoint a European Commissioner for Maritime Affairs in 2024.

In a statement, President Nikos Christodoulides criticised Brussels for not attributing the required focus to the geostrategic role and importance of shipping.

He recently met the Prime Minister of Malta in Iceland and also discussed the issue with the Greek Prime Minister.

After the elections in Greece, Nicosia and Athens will send a specific letter request to the European Commission so that within the framework of the new Commission appointed in 2024, there will be a Commissioner dealing with shipping issues.

“It is not only its importance in the EU economy; there is geostrategic importance; you see what is happening today, you see the implications that are arising through the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the implications that arose because of the coronavirus crisis.

“We believe that the EU clearly, through the existence of a Commissioner who will deal with maritime issues, will also show the required importance,” the President said.

Source: Financial Mirror