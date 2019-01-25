Cyprus Minister holds meetings in Egypt to strengthen maritime ties

Maritime cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt is on an upward curve after meetings Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides held in Egypt with Egyptian Minister of Transportation Hesham Arafat and Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Admiral Mohab Mohamed Hussein Mamesh.

In statements to CNA, Pilides said cooperation with Egypt was excellent in many sectors, saying the meetings aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially since Cyprus and Egypt were developing a very strong alliance through bilateral and trilateral ties.

Pilides said she met Arafat to establish continuous communication in order to facilitate intensive action on issues of common interest.

She said that opening a new shipping line between the two countries was at an advanced stage, especially regarding cruises, adding that this issue has been included in the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Egypt and Greece.

She pointed out that funding was being sought for a few projects that would be mutually beneficial.

Pilides said cooperation between Cyprus and the Suez Canal was very important, adding that excellent bilateral relations were imperative for Cyprus shipping.

She said it was important for Cyprus to maintain its competitive edge and to do so it was necessary to cooperate with countries sharing similar views and issues.

She said international cooperation was very beneficial and that the aim was over the next few years to have highly qualified staff in shipping companies and the fleet.

Source: Financial Mirror