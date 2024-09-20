Cyprus: President highlights vital role of shipping in EU geopolitics

President Nikos Christodoulides expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Apostolos Tzitzikostas as the European Union’s new transport commissioner, the top EU post overseeing shipping, as well as the appointment of Costas Kadis as fisheries commissioner.

In his address at a dinner hosted by the Cyprus Union of Shipowners in Athens on Thursday evening, Christodoulides said that the above appointments were a goal of both him and Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“One of the goals we set with Kyriakos Mitsotakis was for the maritime portfolio to be placed in Greek hands,” the president said.

“I am particularly pleased with the appointment of my friend Apostolos Tzitzikostas, as well as the appointment of the Cypriot Commissioner, Costas Kadis, who will be addressing issues beyond fisheries, including the oceans,” he added.

He also said that he is “confident that they will play a decisive role in our efforts to enhance the European Union’s interest and recognition of the geostrategic role of shipping”.

Moreover, Christodoulides highlighted the significant contribution of shipowners, stating that their efforts elevate Cyprus on the global maritime map.

“Shipping touches all areas of policy. At the EU, we must approach it through our goal of having a geopolitical role. We cannot have a geopolitical role without Europe being a leader in shipping,” he stressed.

He reiterated his strong support for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors, emphasising the benefits that can arise from a sincere, constructive, and productive partnership aimed at enhancing competitiveness and sustainable economic development.

He described the cooperation between the public and private sectors in Cyprus’ shipping industry as “the most successful model we have in Cyprus”.

“We are working together to address challenges,” he added.

Regarding geopolitical developments, President Christodoulides noted the need for constant vigilance.

“Unfortunately, we have negative developments in our region,” he said.

“We see what is happening in Lebanon, what has been occurring in Gaza for the past year, the illegal invasion of Russia in Ukraine, and the attacks by the Houthis, which have disrupted the smooth transfer of cargo from the Suez Canal,” he added.

In addition, the president said that various international political upheavals reinforce the urgent need for policies based on principles and values, rooted in international law.

“Cyprus demonstrates that through actions, not just words, we can play a role in this significant effort within our capabilities,” he stated.

“Our initiative to create a maritime corridor starting from Cyprus to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, leveraging our relationships with neighbouring countries and recognising our responsibility as the closest EU state to the region, has been appreciated by the international community,” he added.

“This”, he continued, “underscores our role as a factor of security and stability in a region of particular geographical significance”.

He explained that “through monumental efforts, we are proving that the Republic of Cyprus is not solely about the Cyprus problem”.

The Republic of Cyprus can provide solutions to significant regional, European, and international challenges,” he stated, before thanking the Cyprus Union of Shipowners for their tangible and substantial participation in this initiative by contributing food aid worth €300,000.

President Christodoulides also expressed his belief that the state has a duty to invest in the education and training of human resources.

“The Republic of Cyprus has undertaken specific actions and initiatives, including the recognition of private maritime academies,” the president said.

“The most recent example is the Chios Merchant Marine Academy, which operates under the auspices of the Tsakos Group and the Maria Tsakos Foundation,” he mentioned.

He pointed out that “the oversight of these academies is conducted by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping to ensure the quality of services and compliance with safety standards and legislations stemming from international conventions”.

President Christodoulides also referred to the close collaboration between Cyprus and Greece in the maritime sector, which is a vital pillar of development for both nations.

“This cooperation has now been institutionalised at all levels through the Supreme Council of Cooperation,” he said.

“Regarding shipping, we discussed promoting joint actions and initiatives, enhancing the competitiveness of European shipping, showcasing and advancing maritime education, exchanging expertise on the digitisation of services between the registries of both countries, and creating prospects for the sustainable operation of the maritime passenger connection between Cyprus and Greece,” he concluded.

