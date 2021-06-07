Cyprus says further clarity needed on G7 tax deal

Cyprus said it would require further clarity on a decision by the G7 to push for a global minimum tax rate on large multinationals, though it did not appear to affect the island, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

The United States, Britain and other large, rich nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon or Google.

Cyprus has a corporate tax rate of 12.5 percent, like Ireland.

“At first glance, it does not appear to affect businesses active in the Cypriot economy, but it would have to be assessed in due course if it will be discussed further in the relevant processes of the OECD,” George Panteli, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, told Alpha TV, a Cypriot TV station.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told a European Parliament committee last week that national governments were responsible to tax policies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)