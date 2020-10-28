Cyprus sees growing uncertainty about the economy

Unease and uncertainty are on the rise in terms of sentiment about the economy by both businesses and consumers, according to a report released on Tuesday by the University of Cyprus Economic Research Centre. However, the construction industry has a more positive outlook.

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESICypERC) decreased by 1.6 points compared with September 2020, the report said.

“The economy has recovered somewhat, but from very low levels,” George Syricha, Advisor Economic Research Centre and Adjunct Lecturer, Department of Economics at University of Cyprus, told the Cyprus Mail in an interview.

“Then, the surge in Covid-19 cases has also incited new levels of uncertainty. The economic sentiment index readings are consistent with these conditions,” he added.

“The decrease in the ESI-CypERC resulted from weaker business confidence in services, the retail trade and, to a smaller degree, in industry,” the report said.

“The Consumer Confidence Indicator remained unchanged as the upward revisions in consumers’ expectations about their financial conditions were offset by the downward revisions in their expectations about the general economic conditions in the country,” according to the report.

“But we should be aware that recent political events, in particular the recent abuses of the citizenship for investment scheme, have undermined consumer sentiment and created concern about the future of the economy at all levels,” Demetris Koursaros told us on Tuesday.

While the current survey was taken before those events, both economists warned that we should expect a further decline in consumer sentiment in the next reading.

The decrease in the Services Confidence Indicator reflected a downward trend in demand expectations, according to the report. And the Retail Trade Confidence Indicator declined due to a pessimistic outlook on sales over the next three months.

One exception was construction: The increase in the Construction Confidence Indicator was driven by an improvement in firms’ assessments of the levels of order books – the reading improved from -32 to -22. The view was also influenced by upward revisions in employment expectations. However the level of uncertainty rose from a reading of 38 to 52.

Overall, businesses were pessimistic about upcoming demand, no doubt fearing how the pandemic context would evolve. Employment expectations were also very low, perhaps signalling concern about what will happen as government support for business is gradually removed over the coming months.

Source: Cyprus Mail